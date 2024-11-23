Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

