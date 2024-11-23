Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,711,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,570 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 855.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $17,433,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $84.72 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

