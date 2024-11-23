Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,004,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 181.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $73.82.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,999.63. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $2,191,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

