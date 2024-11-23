Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.93 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.79.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

