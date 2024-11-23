Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,023,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,133,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

FR stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

