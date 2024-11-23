Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

