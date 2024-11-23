Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,387,000 after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

