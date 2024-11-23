Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $194.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.88 and a 1 year high of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.