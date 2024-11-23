The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Mizuho reduced their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Trading Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AES by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after acquiring an additional 732,457 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,522,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 442,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

