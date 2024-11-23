The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
Several research firms recently commented on AES. Mizuho reduced their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AES
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
AES Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE AES opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.