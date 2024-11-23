The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

