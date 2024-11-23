Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 29,059 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

