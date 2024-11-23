Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 37,814 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 354.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

