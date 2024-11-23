Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LKQ were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.50 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

