Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $314.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,074,173.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. This represents a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,707. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

