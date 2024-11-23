Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 324,728 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Navalign LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 506,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 690,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

