Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 67,823 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,815,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

