Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 926 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Donaldson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

