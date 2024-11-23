Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Kirby worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,246,000 after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 812,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,855,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,541,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KEX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.