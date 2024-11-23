Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Reduced by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $251,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $609.09 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,595. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

