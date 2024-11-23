Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

