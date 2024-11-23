Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $47.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE VVV opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.