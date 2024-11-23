Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
