Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.