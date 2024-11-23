Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

