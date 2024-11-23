Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2,166.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142. This represents a 99.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,345 shares of company stock worth $2,507,284 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

