Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

