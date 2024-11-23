Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. XN LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,177,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 173,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

