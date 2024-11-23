Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for Fortinet Q2 Earnings

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of FTNT opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

