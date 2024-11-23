Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,574,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,490,000 after purchasing an additional 108,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,273,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 218,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $63.82 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.