Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.60. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $40.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $13.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.8 %

RNR opened at $271.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.71. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after buying an additional 415,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,969,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

