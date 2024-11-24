125,938 Shares in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.12. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on MFIN

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.