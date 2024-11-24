14,446 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $61.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

