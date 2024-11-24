15,238 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

