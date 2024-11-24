158 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $368.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $282.52 and a 12 month high of $371.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

