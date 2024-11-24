15,830 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

