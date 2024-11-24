16,947 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CRVS

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.