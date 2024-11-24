16,947 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
