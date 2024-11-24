18,658 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOV. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.60 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.