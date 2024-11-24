18,968 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,533 shares of company stock worth $1,571,652 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

