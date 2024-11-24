22,847 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $14,229,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 78.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

