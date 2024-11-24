3,161 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

LPLA opened at $326.85 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $327.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

