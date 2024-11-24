42,231 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valhi in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

