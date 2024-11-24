6,080 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

