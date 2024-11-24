66,438 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.