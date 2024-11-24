68,543 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 434.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $25.18 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.