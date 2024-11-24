70,555 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,506,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,706 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

