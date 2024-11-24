8,926 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

