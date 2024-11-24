A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.