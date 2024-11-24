AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in AGCO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

