Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 519,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 74.7% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.