Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

