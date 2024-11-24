Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

NYSE:AS opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

